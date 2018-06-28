Magic's Justin Jackson: Suiting up for Magic's summer league team

Jackson has been added to the Magic's summer league roster.

Jackson, who was traded to the Magic after being selected by the Nuggets with the 43rd overall pick, was originally left off the roster. However, it appears that was a mistake and the 21-year-old is now fully expected to suit up for his new team. Jackson's final collegiate season was cut short at Maryland following a torn labrum in his shoulder, so if he takes the court as expected, he should be considered a full-go moving forward. Due to his status as a second-round pick, Jackson isn't guaranteed a roster spot.