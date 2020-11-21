Mane signed a two-way contract with the Magic on Friday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Scouts began to monitor Mane more closely following his showings at the Under-19 FIBA World Championships, where he averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 24 minutes per game for the Canadian team. As of April of this year, he was the No. 2 prospect on ESPN's international rankings for 2000-born players. ESPN's Jonathan Givony notes that Mane is in great shape, has impressive athleticism and stands at 6-foot-6 in shoes with a 6-foot-10 wingspan.