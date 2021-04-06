site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Karim Mane: Out Wednesday
Mane (hamstring) is out Wednesday against the Wizards.
A sore right hamstring will continue to keep Mane on the sidelines. He'll miss a fifth straight game Wednesday.
