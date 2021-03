Mane delivered 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes in Friday's win over Iowa.

Mane didn't have his best performance in this game, but he still found a way to tie his season-high scoring mark -- he already scored 11 points in a Feb. 19 loss against the Blue. He's only averaging 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season, so he shouldn't be a big factor in most fantasy formats come playoff time.