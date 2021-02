Mane had eight points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Friday's win over Long Island.

Mane is expected to be one of Lakeland's top players due to the fact he featured six times for the Magic during the current NBA season, but he had a woeful shooting performance in this game. He shouldn't be struggling for a considerable period of time and should be able to bounce back sooner than later, though.