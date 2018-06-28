Magic's Kendall Stephens: Snags summer league invite from Magic

Stephens will play for the Magic's summer league team.

Stephens spent his first three collegiate seasons at Purdue, but struggled play more than a complementary role there. As a result, he transferred to Nevada for his senior season, where he finished with averages of 13.1 points and 2.1 rebounds across 27.5 minutes. Stephens certainly didn't provide the multi-category production that fantasy owners would appreciate, but he did knock down a ridiculous 43.2 percent of his three-pointers and there's always a spot in the NBA for lethal shooters. That said, Stephens will have to continue to show consistency with that shot while playing for the Magic during the summer league to further his chances of landing a training camp invite.