Caldwell-Pope (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter (hip) will suit up, but Franz Wagner (knee) and Paolo Banchero (ankle) will not. Caldwell-Pope missed Friday's win in Indiana after playing only seven minutes against Boston on Wednesday, so it's unclear how many minutes the sharpshooter will get in the regular-season finale.
