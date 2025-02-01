Now Playing

Caldwell-Pope (rest) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Jazz.

Caldwell-Pope has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to rest purposes. With Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) also out, Anthony Black and Cole Anthony will likely receive increased playing time in Orlando's starting backcourt. Caldwell-Pope's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Golden State.

