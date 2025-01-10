Caldwell-Pope contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to Minnesota.

Caldwell-Pope is coming off back-to-back efficient shooting performances, going 11-for-17 from the field and 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. The veteran guard has had his fair share of struggles in his first season in Orlando, but he may be starting to turn things around near the halfway point of the 2024-25 campaign.