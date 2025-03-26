Caldwell-Pope sustained an apparent facial injury and exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's matchup against the Hornets, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope took an elbow to the face from an opposing player before leaving for the locker room. If the veteran swingman is unable to return, Caleb Houstan and Gary Harris are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.
