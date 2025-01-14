Caldwell-Pope (knee) was able to practice Tuesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
After missing Sunday's game against the 76ers with a sore knee, Caldwell-Pope is trending in the right direction. For Wednesday's game against the Bucks, fantasy managers will be hoping to see at least a probable tag. The guard has been hot in January, hitting 48.3 percent from beyond the arc.
