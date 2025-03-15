Caldwell-Pope (rest) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Caldwell-Pope will return to action after missing Orlando's previous contest for rest purposes. The veteran guard should reclaim his starting spot from Tristan da Silva against Cleveland.
