Caldwell-Pope is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves due to rest purposes.
Caldwell-Pope hasn't suffered any injury but could sit out the second leg of Orlando's back-to-back Friday. With Cole Anthony (toe) also questionable, Anthony Black, Gary Harris and Cory Joseph could all receive increased playing time against Minnesota.
