Caldwell-Pope is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Jazz for rest purposes.
Caldwell-Pope could miss just his third game of the season Saturday. If the 31-year-old guard is ultimately downgraded to out, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Anthony Black are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Puts up strong line•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Wednesday•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Goes through practice•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Not playing Sunday vs. Sixers•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Now questionable Sunday•