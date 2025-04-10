Caldwell-Pope (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Caldwell-Pope picked up his knee injury Wednesday against the Celtics and was unable to return, and the questionable tag indicates that he's day-to-day. If Caldwell-Pope is unable to play, the Magic could turn to Cole Anthony and Gary Harris.
