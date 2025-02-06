Caldwell-Pope is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Nuggets due to left hamstring soreness.
Caldwell-Pope is in danger of missing the second leg of Orlando's back-to-back Thursday due to a sore left hamstring. With Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) deemed doubtful, Anthony Black and Cole Anthony could operate as Orlando's starting backcourt if Caldwell-Pope is downgraded to out.
