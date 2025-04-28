Caldwell-Pope supplied eight points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite struggling in the scoring department during this first-round series, Caldwell-Pope can still get it done defensively, which he proved in Game 4. The veteran guard recorded a team-high two steals and two blocks Sunday. However, it wasn't enough to hold off Jayson Tatum and company, who went on to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with the series now heading back to Boston for Game 5.