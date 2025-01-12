Caldwell-Pope (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Caldwell-Pope has been downgraded from probable to questionable but will likely be a game-time decision. If he's sidelined, Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, Cory Joseph and Trevelin Queen could see additional minutes.
