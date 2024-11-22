Caldwell-Pope (personal) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Pistons.

Caldwell-Pope will return to game action after a one-game absence. In the 31-year-old's last five outings, he has averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 38.2 percent from the field across 31.2 minutes per game.