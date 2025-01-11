Caldwell-Pope (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Caldwell-Pope left Friday's game against the Bucks early and did not return, but he appears to be dealing with some mild soreness. The veteran guard is having a strong start to January, hitting 48.3 percent from beyond the arc over his last six appearances.
