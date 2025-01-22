Caldwell-Pope logged 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 109-93 loss to the Raptors.

Caldwell-Pope reached at least 20 points for the fourth time this season, finishing four points shy of his season-best mark (24). Cole Anthony (illness) joined a growing injury report in Orlando, so there were plenty of shots up for grabs Tuesday. Caldwell-Pope has been hot from beyond the arc in January with a 40.4 percent mark.