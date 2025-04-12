Caldwell-Pope (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Caldwell-Pope missed Friday's win over Indiana due to a right knee strain. He could be held out of Sunday's regular-season finale since the Magic are locked in as the seventh seed in the East. Gary Harris and Cole Anthony would stand to see an increase in playing time if Caldwell-Pope is sidelined.