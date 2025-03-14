Now Playing

Caldwell-Pope (rest) is out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Caldwell-Pope had been listed as questionable leading into the day but will end up sitting Friday as the Magic wrap up a back-to-back set. Tristan da Silva will replace the veteran guard in the starting lineup. Caldwell-Pope will likely be back in action Sunday in Cleveland.

