Caldwell-Pope (knee) will not play Friday against the Pacers.
Caldwell-Pope was unable to shake his questionable tag after picking up his injury Wednesday against the Celtics. In Caldwell-Pope's absence, Cole Anthony and Gary Harris could be more involved for the Magic.
