Caldwell-Pope supplied four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 100-91 loss to the Knicks.
Caldwell-Pope's low usage rate could be frustrating for his fantasy managers, especially with Franz Wagner (oblique) and Paolo Banchero (oblique) sidelined. He's been ice cold in December, posting averages of 7.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers on 38.5 percent shooting over his last seven games.
