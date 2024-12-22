Caldwell-Pope racked up 24 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 victory over Miami.

Caldwell-Pope went perfect from the charity stripe and recorded 50 percent of his total scoring haul via free throws, as the veteran played a significant role in Orlando's impressive comeback victory. The Magic were extremely shorthanded in this game since they were missing several key contributors, such as Jalen Suggs (ankle), Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Franz Wagner (oblique), but Caldwell-Pope, a 12-year veteran, came through when the Magic needed him the most. Caldwell-Pope could enjoy a sizable uptick in his usage rate going forward, especially if Suggs is forced to miss an extended period.