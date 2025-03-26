Caldwell-Pope (face) checked back into the game to start the third quarter of Tuesday's game versus the Hornets, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope is set to play out the remainder of Tuesday's contest after taking an elbow to the face in the second quarter. In total, the veteran guard missed just over five minutes of action against Charlotte.
More News
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Exits to locker room•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Muted performance in win•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Good to go against Cleveland•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Resting Friday•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Iffy against Minnesota•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Productive again despite loss•