Caldwell-Pope was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Hornets with two seconds remaining in the second quarter after being assessed a pair of technical fouls, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Caldwell-Pope and the Hornets' Nick Smith were both tossed from the game shortly before halftime after getting involved on a verbal confrontation on the court. Caldwell-Pope will finish the contest with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 16 minutes, but he's unlikely to face any further discipline from the league.