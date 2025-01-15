Caldwell-Pope (knee) will be available Wednesday against Milwaukee, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Caldwell-Pope missed Sunday's game against Philadelphia due to his knee injury but is slated to return from his brief absence Wednesday. With Caldwell-Pope back, Caleb Houstan will likely be delegated back to the second unit.
