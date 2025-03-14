Caldwell-Pope is out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Caldwell-Pope has been downgraded from doubtful to out Friday due to rest purposes. Tristan da Silva will replace the veteran guard in the starting lineup. Caldwell-Pope's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.
More News
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Iffy against Minnesota•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Productive again despite loss•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 12 points Tuesday•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Shooting woes continue•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Tossed from Wednesday's game•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Good to go Thursday•