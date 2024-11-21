Caldwell-Pope is out for Thursday's game versus the Lakers due to personal reasons.
Caldwell-Pope will miss his first game of the season Thursday due to personal reasons. Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Anthony Black are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Caldwell-Pope's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Detroit.
