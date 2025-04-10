Caldwell-Pope has been ruled out for the rest of the game on Wednesday due to a knee issue.
Caldwell-Pope logged only seven minutes on the floor Wednesday before being ruled out. The veteran guard finished with two rebounds. Orlando will likely have to turn to Cole Anthony and Gary Harris to help shoulder the load in the backcourt for the rest of the game against Boston.
