Harris recorded 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 win over the Skyforce.

Harris paced Lakeland in both scoring and rebounds versus Sioux Falls on Thursday, while he also played a team-high 36 minutes in the contest. The 6-foot-6 guard has now posted at least 20 points in five out of his last seven matchups with the G League Magic.