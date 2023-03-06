Harris recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 win over the Gold.

Although Harris matched his previous season high with four steals and stuffed the stat sheet in Sunday's victory over Grand Rapids, there's still some cleaning up to do on his front considering the five turnovers and four fouls that he committed in the contest. The 25-year-old is currently averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game across 17 appearances with Lakeland this year.