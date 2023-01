Harris recorded 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-108 win over the G League Bulls.

Harris received the starting nod and posted a solid 20 points on a 46.2 percent shooting clip in Saturday's matchup versus Windy City. The 6-foot-6 forward has now suited up for Lakeland twice in 2023 and averaged 21 points across those outings.