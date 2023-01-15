Harris recorded 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and four steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 win over the Swarm.

After putting up a game-high 27 points versus Westchester on Wednesday, Harris once again paced both teams in scoring against Greensboro. The 25-year-old also snagged the most takeaways (4) in Saturday's victory, and he's now averaging 21.4 points and 2.2 steals per contest over Lakeland's last five matchups.