Harris agreed to a two-way contract with the Magic on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harris played for the Timberwolves during Summer League while averaging almost 16 points per game, and it appears he opened enough eyes to earn a two-way spot on Orlando's roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The guard spent part of 2021-22 overseas before returning to the G League in October, where he went on to average 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 24 contests with Raptors 905.