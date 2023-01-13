Harris recorded 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 win over the G League Knicks.

Harris, who didn't play in Monday's win over the Cruise due to a lower-back issue, returned to Lakeland's starting lineup Wednesday and paced both clubs in scoring. With that being said, the 25-year-old also knocked down seven of his nine three-point tries in the contest.