Harris ended with nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal over 13 minutes during Wednesday's 125-108 loss to the Hawks.

Harris did not play in the first half but spent nine minutes on the floor in the third quarter, scoring seven points in the period. It was just the sixth time in Orlando's last 11 games that he made an appearance. Wednesday's offensive efficiency comes as a bit of a surprise as he entered Wednesday having made just 33.3 percent of his shot attempts for the year.