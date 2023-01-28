Harris (face) recorded 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes for the G League's Lakeland Magic in Friday's 128-121 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

After missing Lakeland's previous contest Tuesday versus the Delaware Blue Coats due to a facial contusion, Harris returned to Lakeland's starting lineup Friday and tied for a game-high scoring total. Disregarding the game when the 25-year-old departed due to injury after playing just six minutes, Harris is now averaging 21.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per matchup over his last nine outings in the G League.