Harris is listed as out for Friday's game against the Wizards in a coach's decision.

Harris -- who is one of the Magic's two-way players -- has yet to make his NBA or G League debut this season. He was sidelined to begin the season while recovering from right knee soreness, but he's been ruled out for Orlando's more recent contests due to what the Magic have attributed to coach's decisions. The Magic haven't provided an explanation behind Harris' recent absences, but it's possible the team is holding him out in order to conserve his games count at the NBA level. Two-way players are eligible to be active for up to 50 games in a given season.