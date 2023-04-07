Harris (elbow) put up eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

After missing three straight contests with a bruised left elbow, Harris was cleared to play ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Cleveland, but he didn't see the court in a coach's decision in the Magic's 117-113 loss. With Orlando holding all five of their regular starters out Thursday, however, Harris re-entered the rotation in the rematch. All five of those regular starters are listed as questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set Friday in Brooklyn, and if all five are cleared to play, Harris will likely find himself back outside of the rotation.