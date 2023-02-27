Harris recorded 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 102-101 loss to the Charge.

Despite having tallied double-digit scoring figures Saturday, Harris' shooting efficiency struggled in the contest as he made just 26.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 6-foot-6 guard is currently averaging 18.3 points and 5.6 boards per game across 15 appearances with Lakeland this year.