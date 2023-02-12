Harris recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 win over the Stars.

Despite coming off the bench versus Salt Lake City, Harris played the most minutes for Lakeland and fell just one board short of tallying his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. The 25-year-old is now averaging 19.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game across 13 appearances in the G League this season.