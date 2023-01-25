Harris (face) was recalled from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Wednesday but will be inactive for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Harris has been dealing with a facial contusion recently and will be unavailable Wednesday despite being back in the NBA. Whether he'll suit up for Friday's game against Miami remains to be seen.
