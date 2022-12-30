Harris will be available for Friday's game against the Wizards but will serve his suspension Wednesday against the Thunder.

Harris and seven of his teammates were handed suspensions for an altercation that occurred in Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Because of this, the league has decided to stagger the suspension and Harris will serve his on Wednesday with Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner. With five Orlando players serving their suspensions Friday, Harris could crack the rotation and play a significant role after being handed DNP-CD's for three straight games.