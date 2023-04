Harris finished Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Heat with 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes.

Harris made the most of a favorable situation, scoring a team-high 22 points, including 4-of-7 from the perimeter. In what has been a quiet season for Harris, he at least ended on a positive note. Moving forward, it is hard to see him as anything more than a depth piece on a Magic team that has plenty of young prospects to pick from on any given night.