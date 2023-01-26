Harris (face) was sent to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Thursday.
Harris is still feeling the effects of a facial contusion and should be considered questionable for his next potential G League appearance. With the parent club mostly healthy in the backcourt, Harris shouldn't see much NBA action in the near future.
More News
-
Magic's Kevon Harris: Recalled, unavailable Wednesday•
-
Magic's Kevon Harris: Sidelined with facial contusion•
-
Magic's Kevon Harris: Stays hot in Saturday's win•
-
Magic's Kevon Harris: Another solid effort in win•
-
Magic's Kevon Harris: Flourishing in new calendar year•
-
Magic's Kevon Harris: Logs game-high 27 points in return•