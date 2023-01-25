Harris (face) did not play in Tuesday's 123-105 loss to the Blue Coats.

Harris was held out of Tuesday's contest versus Delaware due to the facial contusion he suffered this past weekend against Maine. What's even more unfortunate is that the 6-foot-6 guard was averaging 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game dating back to Jan. 6, but for now, he can be deemed unavailable until further notice.