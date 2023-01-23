Harris recorded 25 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 win over the G League Celtics.

For the sixth time across Lakeland's last eight matchups, Harris once again reached the 20-point mark Saturday versus Maine. The 25-year-old also efficiently knocked down five of his nine three-point tries, and Harris is now averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game over his last nine outings.